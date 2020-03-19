Legal Lasso: Colorado Launches Coronavirus Relief Fund

Law Week Colorado is continuing to operate on its regular schedule through while practicing social distancing. We know many of you are working from home and helping stop the spread of the coronavirus as well. During this time, we’ll be publishing more full articles from our print edition on our website.

We will continue to refine our process and look for the best ways to share Colorado’s legal news. Want to weigh in on what you’d like to see? Please send us a message.



Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado's daily roundup of legal news from around the state.

LOCAL NEWS

State Launches Relief Fund

Gov. Jared Polis announced a new statewide relief fund for those in need during the novel coronavirus outbreak. Individuals and corporations can give contributions to help aid those affected — or the medical workers struggling to meet demand — during the pandemic. (Denver Post)

Labor Department Bogged Down by Unemployment Claims

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is struggling to keep up with the unemployment claims filed each day.

Man Gets Settlement in Middle Finger Case

A man received $95,000 in a First Amendment lawsuit against the Town of Buena Vista. The man said his right to free speech was violated when he was arrested for flipping off the town and its police officers.

Anti-Abortion Group Sues to Get More Time for Signatures

An anti-abortion group is suing the state as a contingency plan in case it fails to meet the number of signatures required to get a ballot initiative approved. The group — called Due Date Too Late — is suing the Secretary of State for more time.

Lawmakers Working on Coronavirus Legislation

The Capitol might be closed indefinitely, but state lawmakers are still working on legislation to address the new coronavirus outbreak.

NATIONAL NEWS

Netflix Responds to Defamation Lawsuit

Netflix has responded to the lawsuit over its portrayal of the Central Park Five prosecutor, saying it is frivolous and without merit.

The Supreme Court’s Long History of Shutting Down

The U.S. Supreme Court postponed its sessions during the coronavirus pandemic and defended its decision with citations of the past times the court has closed for public health concerns dating back 227 years.

Trump Signs Emergency Legislation

President Donald Trump signed the second piece of coronavirus emergency legislation yesterday. That bill provides paid sick and family leave for some for U.S. workers impacted by the illness, expands unemployment assistance, includes nutrition assistance and increases resources for testing.

Indiana Bans Mandatory Implanted Tech Requirements

Indiana is working to get ahead of a wave of implantable technology with a bill that bans employers from requiring workers to have implanted devices such as RFID tags.

Attorney Coronavirus Patient in Recovery

The lawyer who was among the first coronavirus cases in New York is awake and “on the road to full recovery.”

