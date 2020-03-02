Legal Lasso: Colorado District Attorney Indicted

Colorado’s Open Records Act provides access to most public documents — except when it comes to the judicial branch. In the new episode of our Hearsay podcast, an open government advocate talked about the courts’ exemption and what that means for the public.

LOCAL NEWS

Colorado DA Indicted

13th Judicial District Attorney Brittny Lewton was indicted by a grand jury on drug possession charges. The indictment follows an investigation started after one of her employees reported they gave her prescription drugs in July 2019.

Suspected Killer Returns to Colorado

The man accused of committing a string of murders with a hammer in the 1980s has been extradited to Colorado, where the crimes occurred.

Denver City Councilperson and Mayor’s Office Face Off

A Denver City councilwoman threatened legal action against Mayor Michael Hancock’s administration, saying she has been the subject of a smear campaign. (Denver Post)

Denver Official Put on Investigatory Leave

The chief of staff for Interim Denver Sheriff Fran Gomez has been placed on investigatory leave for undisclosed reasons.

Federal Judge Cancels Oil and Gas Leases

A federal judge has cancelled more than $125 million in oil and gas leases on public lands in 11 Western states, including Colorado, in order to protect the greater sage grouse.

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge Says Cuccinelli Appointment was Unlawful

A federal judge ruled yesterday that Ken Cuccinelli’s appointment to a top immigration position in the Trump administration was unlawful, saying several new directives regarding asylum rules must now be “set aside.”

SCOTUS to Hear Major Cases

The U.S. Supreme Court this week will hear a challenge to a Louisiana abortion law. The court also announced today that it will hear an Affordable Care Act challenge.

Presidential Candidates Drop Out

Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer announced over the weekend that they were dropping out of the presidential race. And voters who already cast ballots for them before Super Tuesday are out of luck.

New York BigLaw Firm Prepares for Outbreak

With the first reported coronavirus case in New York, BigLaw firm Latham & Watkins has canceled a client reception in New York “out of an abundance of caution.”

New York Judge Could be Fired Over Misconduct

New York’s State Commission on Judicial Conduct said a judge who engaged in a “pattern of inappropriate behavior” toward female court employees should be fired.

