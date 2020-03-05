Legal Lasso: Brownstein Co-Founder Dies

Colorado’s Open Records Act provides access to most public documents — except when it comes to the judicial branch. In the new episode of our Hearsay podcast, an open government advocate talked about the courts’ exemption and what that means for the public.

LOCAL NEWS

Steve Farber Dies at 76

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck founder Steve Farber died yesterday.

Abortion Ballot Initiative Could be Going to Voters

A group trying to outlaw abortion after 22 weeks says it collected enough signatures to get the initiative on the ballot.

Lawsuit Forces Housing Organization to Change Name

Following a lawsuit over its name, the former Adams County Housing Authority has selected a new name for the second time in two years. Going forward, the organization will be known as Maiker Housing Partners.

House Debates Courthouse Immigrant Arrests

The Colorado House debated a bill that would stop ICE from making arrests at courthouses, and tensions were high between Democrats and Republicans who didn’t see eye to eye.

Gardner Wins Over Trump

President Donald Trump said he would fully fund a program that provides grants to public lands and environmental projects in Colorado and other states.

NATIONAL NEWS

Roberts and Schumer Get Into It

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued a public rebuke of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who had criticized — and threatened — Trump-appointed Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh as the court considers an abortion ban case.

Warren Drops Out

Elizabeth Warren announced this morning that she is suspending her presidential campaign. She hasn’t yet said whether she will endorse either Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden.

Trump Seeks to Block Sexual Assault Lawsuit

President Donald Trump’s lawyers urged a judge to halt a lawsuit from a woman seeking Trump’s DNA to help prove her claim that he raped her in the 1990s.

Attorney Accused of Stealing Money for Cosmetic Surgery

An Ohio attorney is accused of stealing millions from an estate that benefited St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and a nonprofit for kids and spending it on child support and cosmetic surgery.

