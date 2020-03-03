Legal Lasso: Awaiting Super Tuesday Results…

Colorado’s Open Records Act provides access to most public documents — except when it comes to the judicial branch. In the new episode of our Hearsay podcast, an open government advocate talked about the courts’ exemption and what that means for the public.

LOCAL NEWS

Lawyers Group Releases Guidance on Renewables

A lawyers group released a resource guide for Colorado municipalities seeking to reach a goal of 100% renewable energy.

Super Tuesday

It’s Super Tuesday, which will end up with a good indication of who is likely to eventually win the Democratic presidential nomination. This page will be updated throughout the day with results.

Polis Prepares for Death Penalty Repeal

Gov. Jared Polis said he will sign the death penalty repeal bill if it lands on his desk, and he could choose to commute the sentences for the three men on death row anytime.

DA Knew She Was Committing a Crime

A Colorado district attorney indicted by a grand jury said she knew she was committing a crime by asking an employee for prescribed painkillers and later taking the pills.

Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Hostage Situation

A Colorado Springs man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for holding three men hostage at gunpoint on Independence Pass in July 2015.

NATIONAL NEWS

BigLaw Firms Look to the West

BigLaw firms are looking to grow outside of the saturated larger cities, but it’s not clear what the next cities will be for expansion.

Remain in Mexico Leaves Many Out of Reach

Many lawyers are resorting to remote representation for helping asylum-seekers stuck hundreds of miles away under the U.S.’ remain in Mexico policy.

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against State AG

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against Indiana’s attorney general by four women who say he drunkenly groped them during a party.

Apple Settle Class Action

Apple will pay up to half a billion dollars to settle a class action lawsuit accusing it of slowing down older iPhones.

