Legal Lasso: AG Warns Coloradans About Coronavirus Scams

LOCAL NEWS

AG Advises People to be Mindful of Scams

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser advised Coloradans to be watchful for coronavirus scams. He said scammers are likely to prey on people with health care promises or items like hand sanitizer at steep prices.

Colorado SWAT Case Could go to Supreme Court

The case regarding a SWAT team raid that destroyed a family’s house could end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Denver Updates Short-Term Rental Rules

Denver is adding clarity to the primary residence requirement for short-term rental hosts, which has led to many home owners getting into legal trouble.

DBJ Sues DIA

The Denver Business Journal is suing to acquire public-records regarding Denver International Airport’s Great Hall renovation project.

How to Keep Coronavirus Out of Jails

Colorado’s jails and prisons so far do not have any documented cases of coronavirus, but many are taking precautions like banning family visits, screening new arrivals and changing cleaning processes. Other facilities say their existing process are sufficient.

NATIONAL NEWS

Televangelist Sued Over False COVID-19 Cure

A Missouri televangelist is being sued for peddling a fake coronavirus cure. Selling a fake “treatment” for the disease violates state and federal law

Supreme Court Petitioned in Police Abuse Case

A Virginia man is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a court ruling that found police officers had immunity for beating him during an arrest.

US Soccer Apologizes for Court Arguments

The president of the US Soccer Federation stepped down and apologized for an argument in a gender equality lawsuit in which the organization said male players have more “responsibility” and are required to have more skill in comparison to their female counterparts.

Killer Sentenced in Public Defender Murder Case

An Oregon man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the 2009 killing of a public defender.

Law Schools Moving Online

Even more schools are moving to online classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

