Keeping the Wheels of Justice Turning

The statewide order in Colorado suspending most court operations for several weeks has created logistical snafus. Some judicial districts are trying to hold proceedings that are still going forward by phone or video. Once court operations return to normal, prosecutors and judges will have trial backlogs to manage. Chief Justice Nathan Coats issued an emergency order March 15 limiting court operations to emergency matters, including criminal trials coming up on constitutional deadlines. The order originally applied through April 3. Four days later Coats extended the suspension of jury trials through at least May 16. For matters that are still going ahead during limited court functioning, a handful of judicial districts, including the 5th, 9th and 16th, have specifically called for court proceedings to be conducted by phone or video when possible. Although the hangups seem largely administrative in nature, the need to mitigate the novel coronavirus’ spread while keeping courts functioning in some capacity has some implications for resource differences between judicial districts that have different amounts of manpower and varying capabilities to conduct proceedings remotely. Colorado has amended Rule 43, which governs the presence of defendants, in the state’s criminal procedure rules. It allows defendants to appear by audio or video in proceedings such as plea entries, sentencing and probation violation hearings during public health crises.

Christian Champagne, 6th Judicial District Attorney, whose jurisdiction covers Archuleta, San Juan and La Plata counties, said his district can use video from jail for defendants’ initial court appearances, and victims sometimes listen into court proceedings by phone. But under typical circumstances, defendants have the right to confront their accusers in court at trial. “Generally, the defendants themselves have a pretty strong preference to appear in person in court, and, almost always, the courts honor that,” Champagne said. “It’s pretty rare that the prosecution is able to use audio and video testimony.” James Bullock, 16th Judicial District Attorney, who has rural Bent, Crowley and Otero counties in his jurisdiction, said new court challenges caused by the coronavirus in his district aren’t about technology capabilities. The 16th District courts have setups to do proceedings by video, and they also allow some matters over the phone if necessary, such as for parties who live hours away from the court their appearance is set in. His district doesn’t need to reinvent the technology wheel to keep vital court functions going during this period of hamstrung operations. “Some of the issues that we are facing are how to deal with people who need to be in the courtroom,” Bullock said. He said it’s difficult to remotely conduct what he calls “critical event” hearings, such as sentencing and preliminary hearings with testimony.

“For the court to hear that evidence, it’s very difficult to hear over the telephone,” he said. A few prosecutors said they believe the upset in court functioning presents a chance for courts to evaluate whether expanding the types of proceedings done remotely makes sense to allow permanently. Dan Hotsenpiller, the DA in the 7th District, which includes a mix of rural and frontier counties, said he has thought about the possibility of increasing efficiency with remote proceedings during his more than two decades as a prosecutor. The 7th District includes Gunnison, Delta, Montrose, San Miguel, Ouray and Hinsdale counties. Hotsenpiller said in the early days of his career as a prosecutor, he frequently traveled to the associate courthouse in Nucla, a small town in Montrose County near the Utah border. He said even in the early 1990s, he thought, “Wouldn’t it make sense if people could appear in any county courthouse anywhere in the state of Colorado for most of their criminal proceedings?” he said. I think we should rethink entirely how are we functioning … and be willing to discard the way we’ve been doing things just because we’ve been doing them. Technology, to me, is one of the ways that we can change the quickest [and] the most.” George Brauchler, the 18th Judicial District Attorney, said expanding the use of remote proceedings could make sense for criminal matters that are judge-driven and don’t require testimony or a jury, such as bail hearings and arraignments. He added the work-from-home mandates in place are a chance to evaluate whether working from home makes operations more efficient and raises morale among administrative staff.