In Asylum Cases, Court Location Matters in the Outcome

Seeking asylum in the U.S. has a low chance of success, and intangible circumstances can push a given case to one outcome or the other, making it hard to draw a direct line from any given factor to the resulting decision, whether it’s the lawyer’s level of experience with asylum cases or the judge’s mood on the hearing day. But widely varied rates of grants and denials in asylum cases across U.S. immigration courts suggest location has a strong influence on a case’s outcome.

The political climate in a particular state comes to mind as a seemingly obvious influence on an asylum case’s outcome: An immigration judge in a liberal state like California might be expected to grant asylum in cases more often compared to a judge in a conservative state in the deep South. But geography can also influence one circumstance definitely linked to an asylum case’s outcome: access to legal aid.