High Court Hears Planned Parenthood Shooting Case

While Robert Dear has yet to stand trial for killing three and injuring nine others in a 2015 shooting spree at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood clinic, a civil case stemming from the tragedy has made its way up to the state’s highest court. The Colorado Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments today to consider whether an attacker “who acts to cause mass casualties and without regard to his own survival or capture,” is the “predominant cause of harm,” relieving the landowner of liability under the Colorado Premises Liability Act. Personal injury and defense lawyers, business coalitions, patient access advocates and tort reform groups are watching to see how the court rules. Some worry a ruling against Planned Parenthood could impose heavy costs on business owners, while the shooting victims say a jury should decide whether the clinic and its parent organization bear some responsibility due to inadequate security measures.

In 2016, several of Dear’s victims and their survivors sued Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains under the state’s Premises Liability Act, asserting the attack was foreseeable and PPRM could have done more to protect visitors to its clinic.

PPRM has argued that Dear’s attack was so premeditated, swift and violent — and he was so determined to kill — that his actions were the sole legal cause of the victims’ injuries. “He is the proverbial poster child for predominant cause,” attorneys for the organization wrote in their opening brief to the Supreme Court. The trial court agreed and dismissed the claim against PPRM on summary judgment because, it said, the attack was not foreseeable and “the predominant cause was plainly Robert Dear’s actions, not the actions or inactions of PPRM.” A divided Court of Appeals reversed the summary judgment ruling, finding that the plaintiffs showed evidence raising issues of material fact about whether PPRM was aware of the potential for attacks and whether it knew of security measures that could have prevented harm to the victims. According to the appellate court and the victims, these issues must be resolved by a jury. Among the issues the victims want a jury to decide is whether Dear’s shooting spree was foreseeable enough that PPRM should be held liable. They point to security measures PPRM took prior to the shooting, including active shooter training, hiring of a part-time security guard and FBI warnings to Planned Parenthood clinics around the country as evidence PPRM could have stepped up security to protect visitors. “I think the concern is, at what point does the duty of the landowner stop?” said Ruebel & Quillen member Jeffrey Ruebel, who filed an amicus brief on behalf of the Colorado Defense Lawyers Association in support of Planned Parenthood. “In other words, is the foreseeability a valid limitation on the liability of the owner of the property?” Ruebel said. “Or is it a situation where a landowner needs to just be taking whatever steps possible to protect anyone coming on the property, even if it may be something that you don’t necessarily anticipate or foresee.” PPRM and supporters say the Court of Appeals decision sets a costly precedent for property owners in an age in which mass shooters have targeted everywhere from nightclubs and theaters to airports and elementary schools. In one of five amicus briefs filed in support of Planned Parenthood, the Colorado Civil Justice League and Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce argue the COA’s decision could result in what amounts to “a mass-shooting tax on Colorado landowners and businesses.”