Governor and Attorney General Ask Colorado Supreme Court to Validate Legislative Rules on 120-Day Session Limit

Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser have submitted a brief to the Colorado Supreme Court asking the high court to decide that the 120 days allowed for the state’s legislative session each year need not happen consecutively during a declared disaster emergency. Instead, says the brief filed March 24, the Colorado Constitution’s 120-day limit should be interpreted to only apply to days the legislature is actually convened.

Joint rules adopted late in 2019 by the General Assembly interpreting the 120-day limit say the days are counted consecutively from the start of the session, unless a public health disaster disrupts the session, and then only days that at least one chamber meets are counted. The newly filed joint brief asks the Supreme Court to rule that those clarifications are constitutional.

“This narrow exception—triggered not at the General Assembly’s discretion but upon the Governor’s declaration of a qualifying disaster emergency—is consistent with the voters’ intent that the General Assembly be a part-time, citizen legislature and provides flexibility to the General Assembly to fulfill its obligations responsibly while the State is facing a public health crisis,” argues the brief.

According to the brief, a constitutional challenge to the legislature’s adopted rules have a high bar to meet because the legislature has authority to clarify constitutional ambiguities in line with the sections’ underlying purposes. The brief also seeks to apply logic in case law to legislative rules that presumes statutes are constitutional.

“The same logic supports giving legislative rules the same presumption, as the Court of Appeals has done,” says the brief. Summarizing its argument, the joint brief says striking down the legislature’s rules could “cripple” government by depriving the General Assembly of flexibility during a public health crisis, and also by continuing to operate in conditions that limit public access to the legislative process.