Denver Launches Specialty Courts to Address Addiction

Two new specialty courts are debuting in Denver this month, both with the aim of steering people struggling with drugs and addiction out of the criminal justice system.

One court, opening this week, will serve those charged with misdemeanor drug possession and focus on harm reduction, rather than punishment. A second court, expected to begin in mid-March, will handle cases involving people charged with more serious felonies but whose criminal behavior appears to be motivated by drug addiction.

“This was a high-need area, be- cause I do believe that we can do a better job in the system with people that have drug addiction and alcoholism,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann, whose office has been coordinating with the courts, police department, public defenders, judges, probation officers and others to establish the new programs.