‘Crash Course’ in M&A Discusses Deals, Details and Tech

What happens if you have a tech company in the middle market approach you for advice about selling their business, which was started in a backyard? They have a small staff in one location and employees based in another country. Where do you start?
Those were some of the topics covered by a panel of professionals in the “crash” course “Getting Deals (and Getting Deals Done) in the M&A Market” by Silicon Flatirons and the University of Colorado Law School on Feb. 26. The panel discussed some of the trends in M&A transactions both domestically and internationally, and the current state of private deal activity in the Mountain West region.
The panel discussion was moderated by Mark Kurtenbach, a partner at Hogan Lovells, and included perspectives from Eric Martin, managing director at SRS Acquiom, Jackie Rodriguez, deal advisory director with KPMG, Christopher Weigand, senior associate at Hogan Lovells and Eric Lentell, VP and deputy general counsel for Fitbit. The keynote speaker was Adam Haynes, managing director of GLC Advisors & Co., an independent investment banking firm in Denver that offers comprehensive services in debt advisory and financing, restructuring and recapitalization, fairness and valuation options and mergers and acquisitions.
Breaking down the entire M&A market from trade terms to a walkthrough of the process, the event covered topics such as times to sell, international sale challenges, confidentiality, offers and bids.
“M&A is usually a transaction where folks are exiting, are paying liquidity and new buyers are coming in to take over the company and take it a different direction to build it where they want to go,” Kurtenbach said.
The panel covered trends in deal structures and terms and industry sectors active currently. It was for all business people, service providers, entrepreneurs and anyone who wanted to learn more about M&A markets and help entrepreneurs to plan for future transactions.
