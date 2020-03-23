Courts Left in Limbo During COVID-19 Pandemic

The novel coronavirus has now reached Colorado’s courts, suspending some functions and leaving uncertainty about how resulting caseload backlogs will be managed once operations return to normal. Chief Justice Nathan Coats on March 16 issued an order limiting jury trials statewide until at least April 3, and on March 20 he extended the order through May 15 The order includes postponing jury trials that hadn’t started at the time of the order, except for criminal trials “facing imminent speedy trial deadlines.” For civil trials already underway, judges and parties in each case may decide to postpone them or keep them going, according to an email from a spokesperson for the judicial branch.

According to the order, state courts will continue operations for matters considered emergencies, such as petitions for extreme risk protection orders and shelter hearings in dependency and neglect proceedings. Chief judges in some judicial districts have put out orders extending trial postponements past April 3, including the 1st and 20th judicial districts. Some districts are choosing to also mostly close their courthouses to the public. The court closures and postponements implicate constitutional rights of criminal defendants to have a speedy and public trial. In Colorado, a criminal defendant has the right to go to trial within six months of pleading not guilty. There are exceptions for circumstances such as mental health evaluations and changes of venue.

There are also considerations of rights to access courthouses and judicial proceedings. Chris Jackson, a member at Sherman & Howard, said even civil disputes carry a presumption that the court system is available to resolve them through. Jackson said he’s not aware of any centralized set of rules that governs how courts should handle emergency situations like the coronavirus pandemic that pit public health and safety against rights related to the court system. “A lot of this is a patchwork of trying to pull together, how do the courts comprehensively address this, given all the different little things going on?” Jackson said. “There’s a bedrock principle of democratic government that courts are open to the public; that they can resolve issues in a fair, unbiased and public manner.”