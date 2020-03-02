Camping Ban Bill Dies in Committee

A bill limiting local governments’ authority to enforce camping bans died on a 3-8 vote last Thursday in the House’s Transportation and Local Government Committee.

It intended to codify two court decisions tying the criminalization of homelessness to the Eighth Amendment’s protection against cruel and unusual punishment. But opponents — even those who said they understand the need for solutions homelessness and the lack of affordable housing — felt the bill went too far beyond that goal and would have limited local governments’ ability to regulate public health and safety through camping bans.

“I wish I knew,” said House Bill 1233 sponsor Rep. Jovan Melton when asked after the hearing what he thought went wrong that ended up killing the bill. He said he thought it had momentum and that amendments made addressed dissent. “I think policy lost to politics.”