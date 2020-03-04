Brownstein Founder Steve Farber Has Died

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck founder Steve Farber has died.

Farber started the Denver-based political powerhouse law firm in 1968 with childhood friends Norm Brownstein and Jack Hyatt. The firm has grown to include more than 500 attorneys across the country and is considered one of the top national lobbying law firms.

“Today, with great sadness, we say goodbye to a Colorado legend, Steve Farber,” Norm Brownstein said in a prepared announcement. “Steve passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home. For more than 50 years, Steve and I were partners on this incredible journey that started on the playground at Colfax Elementary. Who would have thought Steve, Jack Hyatt and I, three kids from North Denver, could do all this? Throughout his career, Steve was one of the most respected and accomplished leaders in the country. He inspired change not only at the firm, but throughout Colorado and across the nation. Steve was often the first call CEOs, politicians and community leaders made because they knew he would find a way to get the job done. Our ability to thrive as firm for more than 50 years is a testament to Steve’s leadership, work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit.”