Amy Larson Becomes CBA and DBA Executive Director

For the first time in its history, the Joint Management Committee of the Colorado Bar Association and the Den- ver Bar Association voted to appoint a female executive director and CEO. Amy Larson assumed the role this year after serving more than 14 years with the organizations.

Previously, Larson served both the CBA and DBA as deputy executive director and COO before becoming the interim executive director. She has more than 25 years of experience serving in corporate, association and leadership roles and has experience lead- ing organizations.

Larson’s prior work included act- ing as the public affairs director for the Storage Technology Corporation, the executive director for the American Electronics Association, manager of government affairs at the Institute of Certified Financial Planners and a public relations and marketing professional for PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Larson sat down to speak with Law Week about the current state of affairs at the CBA/DBA and about her recent step into this position.