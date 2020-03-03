48 Hours to Bail Reform

A pair of bills to reform bail practices in Colorado passed their first committee hearings last Monday. But if financial and philosophical divides revealed by testimony are any indication, the bills will have anything but a smooth path to the governor’s desk.

Senate Bill 161 requires Colorado counties to develop pretrial release programs that reduce the use of cash bail. It was developed and ultimately endorsed by the Colorado Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, which includes stakeholders from a diverse range of backgrounds including criminal defense, law enforcement, district attorneys’ offices and the judiciary.

To reduce reliance on cash bail, the bill requires counties to use risk assessment tools that help determine a person’s pretrial release conditions by estimating the likelihood they will show up for future court dates or commit more crimes while awaiting trial. Risk assessment tools carry a risk of bias, so Senate Bill 161 requires the Division of Criminal Justice to evaluate any risk assessment tool for accuracy. The bill also requires a judge to make the final decision about a person’s pretrial release conditions. It includes some state money to help subsidize counties’ costs of developing and running the programs.