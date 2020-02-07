WilmerHale’s Corporate Practice ‘Out in Front’

When Chalyse Robinson joined Keith Trammell at WilmerHale in January 2019, it was more of a reunion for their clients than for either of the attorneys.

The two had worked together at Hogan Lovells in Denver between 2004 and September 2017, when Trammell moved to WilmerHale. At the time, WilmerHale hadn’t been in Denver long and was building out its corporate practice. The two attorneys continued to work together across firms, but they heard from their clients that there were some inefficiencies. “We’d really love for you to be work- ing together again,” Trammell said clients would tell him. So Robinson joined Trammell — and some of their former team members — at WilmerHale.

By the numbers, the reunion seemed to be a smart move: their corporate practice closed 39 deals worth $6 billion. There can be plenty of other things to read into those numbers as well — Tram- mell said they represent the type of business in the Denver market as well as the firm’s approach to serving both local and national clients.

That corporate practice includes Trammell and Robinson — who are in complementary practices with Tram- mell working in acquisitions and private equity and Robinson working in debt finance — as well as two of counsel and four associates. Bringing those complementary practices together was one of the efficiencies their clients were looking for. Robinson said that now that they are working with the same team members again, they can often be ahead of some of the work that comes up in their deals. For instance, one client was working on a buyout and Trammell suggested they bring in Robinson to involve the company’s lender. The deal, which didn’t have any debt elements at its start, turned into a debt deal.

