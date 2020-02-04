What Would the Founders Do?



The Senate is expected to end the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump tomorrow by voting on whether to remove him from office. Trump is just the third impeached U.S. president. In lawyer speak, that means we don’t have a lot of case law to help define impeachable behavior. His lawyers and his supporters in Congress have argued impeachment requires the president to commit a crime.

For perspective on how the Founding Fathers thought about the purpose and scope of impeachment power when they established it in the Constitution, reporter Julia Cardi talked with Scott Barker, a lawyer at Wheeler Trigg O’Donnell and self-taught impeachment scholar.