Supreme Court Cases Queued Up in February

POWER TO PREEMPT

Plaintiff’s lawyers and the insurance industry will be watching to see what the Colorado Supreme Court decides in Amica Life Insurance v. Michael Wertz, the first case to be heard this week.

The question before the court is whether the state legislature may dele- gate power to an interstate administrative commission to approve insurance policies sold in Colorado under a standard that differs from state statute.

Wertz is the beneficiary of an Amica Life Insurance policy on the life of Martin Fisher, who died by suicide 13 months after the policy was taken out. Under Colorado statute, a life insurance provider can’t deny claims for suicide after the first policy year. But Amica denied Wertz the death benefit, citing the policy’s two-year suicide exclusion — an exclusion the insurer says is allowed under a rule made by the Interstate Insurance Product Regulation Commission.

The industry-funded commission was created by the Insurance Product Regulation Compact, which 44 states have adopted, including Colorado. Amica argues the compact allows the commission to adopt standards for commission-approved insurance policies that differ from state statutes.