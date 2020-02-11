State Bill Could Limit Enforcement of Camping Bans

The Denver County Court, and subsequently the new bill, cite the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ 2018 decision in Martin v. City of Boise, which said the Eighth Amendment’s protection against cruel and unusual punishment protects people from prosecution for sleeping outside on public property if they don’t have another shelter or home.

Bill sponsor Rep. Jovan Melton said the bill is narrower than previous attempts to pass “right to survive” initiatives. A failed 2019 ballot measure in Denver would have repealed the camping ban, but it was criticized as being too broad. For example, Initiative 300 prohibited harassment of people living on the street, but the definition was different than in criminal law, and critics said it could chill outreach efforts to homeless people.

“By scaling it back and … going off of a precedent that has been set, I think that will definitely help reduce any kind of challenge legally that this is unconstitutional, when really what’s been happening is unconstitutional,” Melton said.

The bill also has a section saying local governments can’t restrict people from occupying vehicles as long as they are parked legally. One ongoing case in Fort Collins that has made headlines involves a man, Adam Wiemold, who received a ticket for sleeping in his car at a rest area. He worked for Catholic Charities, which operates a shelter in Fort Collins, but its policy didn’t allow staff to receive shelter services. The rescue mission was full at the time.

Denver briefly stopped enforcing its camping ban after the judge’s ruling but has since resumed while the case is on appeal. The Denver City Attorney’s Office declined to comment on House Bill 1233.

Law Week also reached out to the mayor’s office and the city attorneys’ offices in Fort Collins and Boulder, which has a camping ban of its own, for comment. A spokesperson for the City of Boulder responded saying the city is aware of the new bill but declined to comment on how it might impact the city’s current policies should it pass.

The ACLU of Colorado is representing Adam Wiemold in his case, which is now on appeal in district court. Mark Silverstein, the organization’s legal director, said he doesn’t think House Bill 1233 would apply retroactively and so wouldn’t affect Wiemold’s case. But, he said, he hopes the prosecutor would decide not to continue pursuing the case if the bill passes. “It hopefully would have a persuasive effect on the prosecutor,” he said.