Polsinelli Partners with UnitedLex for Litigation Support

On Jan. 6, Polsinelli announced a partnership with legal services provider UnitedLex to expand the firm’s in-house litigation support. Attorneys at the firm say they hope the collaboration, called PolsinelliPLUS, will increase efficiency and reduce litigation costs while allowing lawyers to focus on practicing the law.

“It lets lawyers be lawyers instead of e-discovery experts,” said Jay Heidrick, a shareholder in Polsinelli’s Kansas City office. While attorneys will still need to have e-discovery knowledge, Heidrick said, the partnership turns over the most technical aspects of the process to experts at UnitedLex who are “on the cutting edge” of artificial intelligence and innovation in data management.

Stacy Carpenter, co-chair for Polsinelli’s commercial litigation practice in Denver, said that while law firms have recognized the importance of innovation, they “tend to get hampered a bit” when they try to go it alone. Firms want to embrace new technology, but that often takes a back seat to other priorities.

“By having this relationship with UnitedLex, we now have a very close partnership with a company that has innovation as their to-do list item number one,” Carpenter said, adding that she expects the collaboration with the tech-focused company to allow Polsinelli to adopt new tools and processes more quickly than if the firm were working alone.