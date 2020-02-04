Legal Lasso: What Would the Founding Fathers Do?

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

What Would the Founding Fathers Do?

Law Week’s new podcast episode is out — and not a moment too soon! A Wheeler Trigg O’Donnell lawyer and impeachment scholar discusses what the Founding Fathers actually put in the Constitution regarding impeachment.

House Considers Update to Child Pornography Laws

The House is considering a bill that would change the way prosecutors enforce child pornography laws. The bill is expected to modernize the laws to reflect modern technology and viewing practices.

Lawmakers Consider Rolling Back ‘Telluride’ Decision

A 20-year old Colorado Supreme Court decision said cities can’t force developers to include affordable housing in new developments. Lawmakers this year are considering altering that decision.

State Considers New Rules for Health Insurer Look-alikes

State lawmakers are considering taking on “health sharing ministries” by requiring them to be more transparent with consumers about how they operate.

Denver Revisits Contract With Private Prison Owner

Denver is once again considering extending a contract with a private prison corporation to keep halfway houses open. (Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

The Mess in Iowa

Iowa voters turned out for the first-in-the-nation caucuses yesterday. The results so far only show that the caucus is a mess. There are several takes as to why.

Judges Hear PACER Cases

Judges from the Federal Circuit questioned lawyers about when people should be charged for accessing information from PACER. If you want to read more, that’ll be 10 cents a page.

Lawyer Ends Gender Discrimination Suit

A former Ogletree Deakins shareholder agreed to end a $300 million gender bias lawsuit against the law firm. (Law.com)

To Get Clemency, It Helps to Have Friends in High Places

A review by the Washington Post found that most of the Trump administration’s clemency grants skip the DOJ and go to well connected offenders. Meanwhile, thousands of others await review.

