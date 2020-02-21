Legal Lasso: The President, and a Presidential Candidate, Visit Colorado

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Trump Slams Democrats at Colorado Springs Rally

President Donald Trump said he plans to win a second term and that Cory Gardner will join him in getting reelected at his Colorado Springs rally last night. (Colorado Springs Gazette)

Amy Klobuchar Stumps in Aurora

And Amy Klobuchar presented herself as the “realistic candidate” for Aurora voters. (Denver Post)

Environmental Groups Sue EPA

Two environmental groups are suing the Environmental Protection Agency, saying the agency missed deadlines for approving state plans to reduce oil and gas emissions, including a plan for Colorado’s Front Range. (Denver Post)

City of Denver and USCIS at Odds Over Immigration Ceremonies

The City of Denver has stopped holding immigration ceremonies at public buildings because U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services stopped working with the city on the ceremonies after the city council made it illegal for government employees to share information with immigration authorities.

Priest Accused of Mismanaging Religious School Funds

A priest who once ran a Denver Catholic school is being accused of mismanaging more than $2 million in school funds, including $250,000 which was stored in a fund to help a teacher at the school pay for the education of her four children after their father suddenly passed away from cancer.

NATIONAL NEWS

Roger Stone Sentenced to Three Years in Prison

Roger Stone was sentenced to more than three years in prison. And not long after the sentencing, President Donald Trump said Stone has a “very good chance of exoneration.”

Hogan Lovells Reports Growing Financials

As Hogan Lovells CEO Stephen Immelt prepares to end his six-year tenure, the firm said revenue in 2019 rose 6% from the prior year to $2.25 billion while profits per equity partner jumped 9% to $1.5 million.

Tennessee Inmates are Opting for the Electric Chair

Tennessee began using its electric chair again in 2018 — and since then, death row inmates have been requesting it over lethal injection.

Johnson & Johnson Price-Fixing Suit Revived

The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals said Walgreens and Kroger’s claims against Johnson & Johnson can continue. The pharmacies are alleging the pharmaceutical company has inflated prices for one of its drugs.

