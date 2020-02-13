Legal Lasso: State Supreme Court Hears Case Regarding Judge’s Fairness

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Supreme Court Hears Familial Court Case

The Colorado Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a case questioning whether an Adams County judge tipped the scales — or created the image that he did — by allowing his wife to sit on a jury in a case before him. (Denver Post)

Counties Argue to Keep Climate Change Lawsuit Alive

Boulder and San Miguel County filed arguments that their case accusing major oil and gas companies of fueling climate change should not be dismissed.

Court of Appeals Sends DIA Concession Case Back to District Court

The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that a district court judge was wrong to dismiss a lawsuit alleging wrongdoing in a a DIA concession deal. (Denver Post)

Colorado Wilderness Bill Passes House

The U.S. House approved a bill that would designate 660,000 acres of Colorado land as protected wilderness. But Republican resistance, including from President Donald Trump, indicates the bill as written won’t go much further.

Reviewing Bennet’s Campaign

Sen. Michael Bennet’s presidential campaign is over — now it’s back to work as a senator.

NATIONAL NEWS

Yale Law Students Protest Paul Weiss

Paul Weiss is facing protests from law students at more schools than just Harvard over the firm’s representation of ExxonMobil.

Westlaw Edge Analyzes Legislation

Thomson Reuters’ Westlaw Edge tool now uses artificial intelligence to analyze federal legislation and predict a bill’s likelihood of passage.

Barr to Testify Regarding Roger Stone Sentencing

Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee to answer questions about the Department of Justice’s intervention in the Roger Stone case.

Judge Reinhardt Accused of Sexual Harassment

A former law clerk for the late Judge Stephen Reinhardt accused the judge of sexual harassment including crass commentary and displaying explicit drawings during a House Judiciary hearing on the adequacy of workplace misconduct reforms in the federal judiciary.

