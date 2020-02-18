Legal Lasso: Presidential Candidates Visit Denver

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Candidates Visit Denver Ahead of Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have already visited Denver this week. Pete Buttigieg is up next Saturday, followed by Elizabeth Warren on Sunday.

Hancock Not On Board With Right to Rest

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock expressed concern about Colorado’s “Right to Rest” bill at a municipal meeting regarding state legislative bills that would affect the city.

Lawmakers Say They’re Not Creating a Sanctuary State

Colorado lawmakers pushing immigrant protections at the Capitol say their proposed bills stop short of creating a “sanctuary state,” the designation the U.S. government has been using to target communities for punishment. (Denver Post)

GEO Group Sued Over Aurora Conditions

Immigrants who had been detained in Aurora’s immigrant detention center are suing GEO Group, the company that runs it, with allegations that staff failed to investigate an assault on a detainee and did not give adequate medical attention to another. (Denver Post)

Berthoud Gets a New Town Attorney

Denver attorney Erin Smith has been chosen by Berthoud’s town board to serve as the new town attorney.

NATIONAL NEWS

Judges Organization Calls Emergency Meeting Over Presidential Intervention

The national Federal Judges Association has called an emergency meeting to address concerns about the intervention of Justice Department officials and President Donald Trump in politically sensitive cases.

ABA Pushes For Marijuana Laws

The ABA House of Delegates adopted resolutions urging federal legislation to shield lawyers and banks from criminal liability for providing services to state-legalized marijuana businesses.

Battle over Transgender Pronouns Heats Up

The clash between freedom of speech and discrimination laws, with regards to transgender pronouns, is a developing area of case law. The Supreme Court should provide some clarity soon.

Lawsuits Push Boy Scouts into Bankruptcy

The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy in the face of roughly 300 lawsuits from men who say they were sexually abused as Scouts.

