Legal Lasso: No DUI Charges for Aurora Police Officer

LOCAL NEWS

Brauchler Explained Why There Were No DUI Charges for Police Officer

Eighteenth Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler said he couldn’t file charges against the police officer who was believed to have passed out drunk in his squad car because of Supreme Court ruling regarding compelled testimony.

Police Cleared of Excessive Force Allegations in Officer-Involved Shooting

A police review board found that Aurora Police did not use excessive force in shooting Elijah McClain. (Denver Post)

Ed Perlmutter Pushing for Marijuana Banking Bill

Rep. Ed Perlmutter is continuing to push for his SAFE Banking Act, which would make it easier for financial institutions to work with marijuana companies.

Trump to Join Gardner at Colorado Springs Rally

Sen. Cory Gardner voted for acquittal of President Donald Trump — and the two of them will headline a “Keep America Great” rally in Colorado Springs later this month. (Denver Post)

Prisoner in Legal Fight With His Attorney

A Colorado Springs inmate serving a life sentence said his attorney — Jose Baez, well known for representing Casey Anthony — went back on an agreement to waive part of a hefty legal fee.

NATIONAL NEWS

Johnson & Johnson Hit With $750 Million in Punitive Damages

Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $750 million in punitive damages in baby powder case. The ruling will be reduced to about $185 million.

Prosecutors Review Malcolm X Murder

A Netflix documentary is driving New York prosecutors to review the convictions of in the case of Malcolm X’s murder.

UpCounsel to Close in Early March

A shareholder lawsuit revealed information about the migration of online legal marketplace UpCounsel to LinkedIn in an asset transfer.

Judge Dismisses Emoluments Lawsuit

Everything’s coming up Trump this week — a federal judge dismissed an emoluments lawsuit against the president, brought by 215 congressional Democrats.

