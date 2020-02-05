Legal Lasso: Lucky’s Market Sued Over Layoffs

The president’s impeachment trial will end today, with senators expected to vote to acquit. In our newest Hearsay podcast, we talk with an impeachment scholar about what the Founding Fathers might have intended for the process.

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Lucky’s Market Sued Over Layoffs

A former employee of Niwot-based Lucky’s Market is suing the company, which recently announced it was closing the majority of its stores, saying it didn’t give enough notice regarding store closures and layoffs. (Daily Camera)

Colorado Supreme Court to Hear Sex Offender Registry Case

The Colorado Supreme Court announced earlier this week that it will hear a case questioning whether mandatory, lifetime sex-offender registration constitutes cruel and unusual punishment under the Constitution for minors who offend multiple times.

Private Paid Family Leave Bill Incoming

Colorado Democrats are preparing to introduce a paid family leave bill that relies on private insurance companies rather than a publicly funded system.

Empty Beds at Denver Rescue Mission

Despite snow and temperatures below zero, the Denver Rescue Mission reports there were 200 empty beds overnight on Monday.

Shadow Inc. Based in Denver

The company responsible for the app behind the Iowa caucus snafu is based in Denver.

NATIONAL NEWS

BigLaw Firm’s New Business Model Scorns Some Partners

BigLaw firm Irell & Manella announced it was pursuing an “alternative business model,” saying it would not make investments in practice areas outside of its core business areas. As expected, some partners in those non-core business areas are leaving.

Former GC Files Age Discrimination Suit

The former general counsel for American Mining Insurance Group says he was fired in 2018 because of his age.

Roberts Attends State of the Union

Chief Justice John Roberts attended last nights State of the Union address despite presiding over President Donald Trump’s ongoing impeachment trial. He has attended every State of the Union since becoming chief justice.

The impeachment trial is set to end today, with Republicans expected to have the votes to acquit. But the end of the trial is likely not the end.

Have tips for upcoming editions of Legal Lasso or comments about past ones? We want to hear from you. Reach out to us at [email protected]