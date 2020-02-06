Legal Lasso: Lucky’s Market Sued Over Layoffs

Thanks to a technical glitch, the Legal Lasso email didn’t get sent yesterday. So today, we’re making up ground with a roundup of news for the past couple of days.

And even though the president was acquitted in his impeachment trial yesterday, we’re still talking about it. In our newest Hearsay podcast, we talk with an impeachment scholar about what the Founding Fathers might have intended for the process.

LOCAL NEWS

Lucky’s Market Sued Over Layoffs

A former employee of Niwot-based Lucky’s Market is suing the company, which recently announced it was closing the majority of its stores, saying it didn’t give enough notice regarding store closures and layoffs. (Daily Camera)

Private Paid Family Leave Bill Incoming

Colorado Democrats are preparing to introduce a paid family leave bill that relies on private insurance companies rather than a publicly funded system.

Activist Groups Launch Ad Campaigns in Impeachment Aftermath

Liberal activist groups have already taken to the airwaves to make sure voters don’t forget how Sen. Cory Gardner weighed in on impeachment.

Shadow Inc. Based in Denver

The company responsible for the app behind the Iowa caucus snafu is based in Denver.

Development Moves Forward After Lawsuit Delay

A development along the Cherry Creek Bike Trail in LoDo is now moving forward after an HOA lawsuit delayed its progress. The building is an eight-story office-retail mix.

NATIONAL NEWS

Pete Rose Pushes for Reinstatement

Lawyers for Pete Rose are arguing that he should be reinstated for MLB Hall of Fame eligibility since the league didn’t punish other players in the cheating scandal that might have affected the outcome of a World Series championship.

Federal Court Weighs in on Wage Law

The 3rd Circuit banned employers for asking potential employees about their salary history in lifting a district court’s ruling to block part of a wage law.

SCOTUS Considering ACA Case

The Supreme Court is considering whether to take up a case that could strike down the Affordable Care Act.

Trump Clears Former National Monuments for Drilling

The Trump administration announced today that it will allow mining, drilling and other development on land in Utah that used to be protected as national monuments.

