Legal Lasso: Lawmakers Vote Down Marijuana Bill

LOCAL NEWS

Lawmakers Vote No on Marijuana Bill

Colorado lawmakers voted down a bill that would protect workers from being punished for off-the-clock marijuana use. (Denver Post)

Trump Visits the Springs

President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Colorado Springs today. He’ll be joined by Sen. Cory Gardner who has turned around on his attitude toward the president since the 2016 election.

Details From Jail Snapshot Report

A first-of-its kind report gives a breakdown of who is in Colorado’s jails and the conditions they are kept in. The report was required under a law passed last year that will help craft new policies.

Boulder Gives Peace Officers More Space

A new Boulder city ordinance will require bystanders to give “peace officers” (essentially all police and other first responders) eight feet of room where they are working. But some activists worry the ordinance might affect transparency. (Daily Camera)

Two Arrested in Relation to Walmart Shooting

Details unfold over the shooting at a Broomfield Walmart. Police say it was a personal dispute that spilled over into the store.

NATIONAL NEWS

Report Gives Fresh Look on Attorney Mental Health Issues

Yesterday, we shared news that an ALM report provided new information on mental health and substance abuse within the legal profession. Unfortunately, we forgot to share the link. The quick rundown: three quarters of lawyers say the profession has had a negative effect on their mental health, and nearly one-third report they feel depressed. (Law.com)

Julian Assange Says the President Offered Him a Pardon

According to a lawyer for Julian Assange, the Trump administration offered Assange a pardon if he agreed to say Russia was not involved in leaking Democratic National Committee emails during the 2016 U.S. election campaign.

AG Barr Might Be Considering Resignation

This one is still in the rumor mill, but sources close to Attorney General William Barr say he has considered resigning over Trump’s public comments.

Purdue Pits Individuals Against Cities in Bankruptcy

Purdue Pharma is notifying consumers they may be eligible to bring a claim against the company through its bankruptcy. The result could mean cities, counties and states that filed lawsuits against the company will get a smaller share of a payout.

