Legal Lasso: LA DA Dismisses Marijuana Convictions

LOCAL NEWS

Denver Rejects Airbnb Proposal

Denver officials rejected a proposal from Airbnb this week on how to remove inactive and illegal postings from the site. The company has a track record of moving slowly to comply with regulatory agreements or to reach new ones in cities around the country. (Denver Post)

Presidential Candidates Stump in Denver

Pete Buttigieg is coming to Colorado next weekend, ahead of Super Tuesday voting. And Bernie Sanders will hold a rally here this weekend.

Child Sex Abuse Law Won’t Help Those Assaulted Decades Ago

Colorado lawmakers are considering increasing the statute of limitations for child sex abuse, but it won’t be retroactive, meaning people molested decades ago will be left out.

Fourmile Canyon Trial Set for October

The suspect in the Fourmile Canyon murder is set to go to trial later this year after pleading not guilty.

One Ticketed for Snowy Sidewalk

In Denver, home owners are responsible for clearing the sidewalks in front of their own property, but that doesn’t mean that law is enforced. Just one person has been ticketed for it in our snowy February.

NATIONAL NEWS

LA DA Dismisses Thousands of Marijuana Convictions

The Los Angeles County district attorney announced the dismissal of 66,000 marijuana convictions, dating back to the 1960s, saying drug enforcement has disproportionately affected people of color.

Prosecutors Condemn U.S. AG

Thirty-nine prosecutors from around the country condemned Attorney General William Barr for his recent rhetoric and policies that have harmed poor people and people of color. Unsurprisingly, they were all state, county and city prosecutors, not from within the DOJ.

Reinhardt Allegations Spark New Conversations

Allegations against the late Judge Stephen Reinhardt are spurring talk of changes within the federal judiciary to protect clerks and others who work in the courtroom. (Law.com)

Spencer Fane Grew in 2019

Spencer Fane, which has an office in Denver, has been seeing continued growth. The firm grew by 17% over last year.

