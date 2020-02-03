Legal Lasso: Impeachment Trial Closing Arguments Begin Today

It’s already looking pretty dicey outside this morning. We suggest you stay off the roads and spend some extra time with this newsletter today. And if you haven’t yet, you can spend five of those minutes with our readership survey. We are collecting input on the types of news we cover, the way we deliver it and how we can do our jobs better.

LOCAL NEWS

Denver and Aurora Wade Into Legal Fight Over Airport Land

Denver International Airport filed a lawsuit against Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Aurora City Council over an ordinance that would allow home construction near a stretch of land where DIA is already planning to build a runway.

Denver Sues JUUL

Denver is joining a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker JUUL, saying the company’s marketing is to blame for the number of minors who use e-cigarettes.

Colorado Senators Split on Impeachment Witnesses

You surely already know that Senators voted on Friday not to hear more witnesses in the president’s impeachment trial. And if you didn’t know, you can probably guess that Colorado’s senators voted with their respective parties. (Denver Post)

Senate Campaign Fundraising

And more about Colorado’s senators: John Hickenlooper outpaced Sen. Cory Gardner in quarterly fundraising at the end of 2019, but he’s still far, far behind the Republican senator in cash on hand.

Youth Corrections Center to See Reforms

A Golden youth corrections center that is plagued by escapes, drugs and riots will go through a physical transformation in hopes of creating a few other changes as well.

NATIONAL NEWS

What to Expect from State of the Union

President Donald Trump tomorrow will give his last State of the Union address before the next election, and he’s expected to take a more positive tone — and maybe address his impeachment trial.

Closing Arguments Begin

The Senate is hearing closing arguments in President Trump’s impeachment trial today.

Boeing Sued Over ‘Toxic Air’

Boeing is facing a lawsuit brought by three flight attendants who say an airplane filled with “toxic air” during a 2018 flight that sickened crew and passengers.

Lawyer in Epstein Case Gets Into Fight Over Vacation Time

The lawyer for one of the corrections officers accused of falsifying records regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s death got into a yelling match with a federal judge because the trial dates overlap a planned vacation.

