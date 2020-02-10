Legal Lasso: Four Charged in Equifax Breach

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Brownstein’s Growth Over 2019

Brownstein saw growth over 2019, thanks in part to growth in its lobbying, gaming and other practices. (Law.com)

STEM School Suspect Pleads Guilty

One of the alleged killers in the Highlands Ranch STEM School shooting has pleaded guilty to 17 counts, including first-degree murder.

Mayor Pete Visits Colorado

Pete Buttigieg is coming to Colorado ahead of the state’s Super Tuesday primary. He’ll hold a town hall in Aurora on Feb. 22.

DOJ Steps Into Denver Immigration Fight

Federal prosecutors are getting involved in a dispute between Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and the City of Denver. U.S. Department of Justice attorneys filed a motion on behalf of ICE to compel Denver’s sheriff to comply with subpoenas regarding jail detainees who ICE says should be deported.

Mesa County Pays Out in Age Discrimination Lawsuits

Mesa County has spent over $350,000 in age discrimination lawsuits — $200,000 in settlements with former county employees and $158,000 in paying attorneys.

NATIONAL NEWS

Legal Industry Adds Jobs

The legal services sector gained 4,500 jobs in January, with total employment surpassing the previous 10-year high set in November.

Four Charged for Equifax Hacks

The Department of Justice charged four Chinese hackers for their alleged involvement in the Equifax data breach. The four defendants were members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s 54th Research Institute, an arm of the Chinese military.

White House Budget Released Today

The White House budget, released today, includes a proposed 11% decrease in Labor Department spending, a smaller request for border wall funding, slashing foreign aid and other overall spending cuts.

Companies Expand CCPA Coverage

The CCPA might officially only apply to California, but at least a dozen companies are applying the law’s provisions across the country.

