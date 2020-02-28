Legal Lasso: DOJ Announces Denaturalization Section, Vaccine Bill Moves Forward

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

Colorado Sues Trump Administration for Insurance Billing Rule

Colorado and six other states have sued the Trump administration over a rule requiring insurance providers to bill patients separately for abortions and other reproductive health services. Colorado AG Phil Weiser thinks the rule will be cumbersome for insurers and confuse the insured. (The Colorado Sun)

Vaccine Bill Moves Forward

A bill to tighten vaccine exemptions heads toward a final reading in the Senate, despite some very vocal opposition. (Denver Post)

Bannock’s Proposed Facelift

Mayor Hancock announced yesterday plans to turn the area in front of the City and County Building into a community park as part of Denver’s Outdoor Downtown Master Plan. The project is anticipated to start in earnest at the end of April.(Colorado Politics)

Hemp Regulations on Hold

The USDA announced it will delay some provisions of its new hemp-growing regulations. Gov. Jared Polis has said he’s “relieved” the agency is responding to concerns raised by Colorado. (Colorado Politics)

Industry Groups Call for Road Funding

Three dozen groups representing everyone from ranchers to plumbers are asking the legislature to prioritize transportation funding. (Colorado Politics)

NATIONAL NEWS

Courts Plan to Combat Coronavirus

With the rising number of coronavirus cases around the globe, the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts created plans to deal with the virus, with a focus on maintaining essential prevention and services if an outbreak occurs stateside.

DOJ’s ‘Denaturalization Section’ Targets Terrorists and Sex Offenders

The Justice Department announced the creation of the Denaturalization Section of the immigration litigation section, which will remove citizenship from “fraudsters,” war criminals, terrorists and sex offenders.

California’s Pot Privacy Push

A California law will let customers demand companies delete personal information, and the pot industry is working hard to show compliance. Most of the state’s marijuana industry will probably fall below requirements for compliance, but they’re motivated to show they can meet the law.

SCOTUS Spikes “D.C. Sniper” Case

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to dismiss the case of “D.C. Sniper” Lee Boyd Malvo, who was fighting his life-without-parole sentence for the deadly shooting spree he committed as a minor.

Who Wants to Retire, Anyway?

A Pennsylvania man has reinstated his law license at age 82 after first being admitted to the state bar in 1970. Kiku Mehta was an immigration lawyer in India but, after coming to the U.S. five decades ago, became a social worker after finding Americans were reluctant to hire a foreign-born lawyer.

