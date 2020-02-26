Legal Lasso: Colorado Pushing for Local Control of Hemp Industry

Legal Lasso is Law Week Colorado’s daily roundup of legal news from around the state. Not already subscribed to the daily email? Sign up here! Not subscribed to Law Week Colorado? You can change that too!

LOCAL NEWS

What Unpaid Leave Means in Reality for Families

Colorado Public Radio talked to one Colorado woman whose small employer couldn’t afford to give her paid time off to care for her newborn twins. She ended up having to work while her infants were in intensive care after she gave birth early. (Colorado Public Radio)

What Interests of Intervenors Does a Federal Rule Protect?

A divided panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals recently looked at what interests are protected by a federal civil procedure rule that allow people or organizations to intervene in existing lawsuits. (Law.com)

Air Force Coach Finalized Contract Before Exploring CU Opening

‘When the Air Force Academy’s football coach explored the possibility of filling the sudden vacancy at the University of Colorado, the talks did not impact his compensation or contract length at the Air Force. (The Gazette)

Colorado Wants Local Control of Hemp Industry

Colorado hemp growers want federal regulators to stay out of the state’s industry, and state policymakers are putting together a plan to get around proposed federal rules. (The Colorado Sun)

Broomfield Pulls Out of Stalled Highway Project

The Broomfield City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to withdraw as a municipal partner from the $250 million Jefferson Parkway Project after almost 12 years. The city said elevated plutonium levels discovered in the highway’s planned path is the main reason for withdrawing. (The Denver Post)

NATIONAL NEWS

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Lawsuit Over Cross-Border Shooting

In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a lawsuit against a border patrol agent who shot across the U.S.-Mexico border and killed a teenager on the Mexico side. The majority’s decision does not allow damages suits for cross-border shootings.

$12.5 Million in 30 Minutes

A jury took under an hour to award $12.5 million to a man after his doctor didn’t diagnose a malignant growth on his neck despite an MRI’s indication it could be cancerous.

It Was a Dark and Stormy Daniels…

A lawyer for Michael Avenatti, the California attorney convicted of extortion, said he plans to focus on Stormy Daniels’ credibility in Avenatti’s upcoming trial for charges that he stole from the adult film star, his former client.

Lawsuit Says Democratic Votes for Independent Sanders Shouldn’t Count

In a bid to stop independent Sen. Bernie Sanders from getting the Democratic presidential nomination, two men have sued in Tallahassee to try to nullify votes he gets in Florida’s primary, which will happen in March.

