Legal Lasso: Colorado Prepares to put Sports Betting Into Practice

LOCAL NEWS

Sports Betting Licenses Coming

Colorado is expected to issue its first sports betting licenses this week. Seven casinos are up for approval. (Denver Post)

The Difference Between Public and Public Domain

An artist is suing a cannabis company for using her mural — which was painted on a public-facing building in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood — for advertising on social media.

Growing Work for Disability Lawyers

The demand for Rocky Mountain Disability Law Group is evidence of a national trend that more people are turning to disability lawyers for handle their Social Security claims.

10th Circuit Says There’s no Constitutional Right to Parole

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday decided that because no constitutional right to parole exists, an inmate cannot challenge the calculation of his parole-eligibility under the U.S. Constitution.

Fort Collins Settles Police Lawsuit

Fort Collins has reached a $125,000 settlement with a woman who sued the city after an off-duty police officer pinned her to the ground outside her apartment complex.

NATIONAL NEWS

Former DOJ Prosecutors Call for Barr to Resign

More than 1,100 former DOJ prosecutors are joining with prosecutors from around the country in calling for U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr to resign after he intervened in the case of Roger Stone.

The Red Flag Law in Action

Colorado might still be finding out how the new red flag law works in practice, but in Florida, the law has been used 3,500 times since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, two years ago.

BigLaw Firms Promote Gender Inclusiveness

Several BigLaw firms across the country are pushing for their employees to list their preferred gender pronouns in email signatures.

Avenatti Convicted for Nike ‘Shakedown’

Michael Avenatti was convicted Friday of all three charges related to his efforts to extort Nike.

