Legal Lasso: Blagojevich Leaves Colorado Prison

LOCAL NEWS

Blagojevich Leaves Colorado

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich had been serving time in Colorado’s Federal Correctional Institution Englewood until his sentence was commuted yesterday by President Donald Trump. He had been convicted of extortion, bribery and other charges related to political corruption.

Former Colorado U.S. Attorney Says Barr Should Resign

More than 2,000 people have signed on to a letter calling for U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr to resign. Former Colorado U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer is signed onto that letter, and he didn’t hold back in explaining why.

Why Is Biden Overlooking Colorado?

Big-name Democratic candidates — now also including Mike Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard — are holding events in Colorado ahead of Super Tuesday, Joe Biden only visited the state for a private event recently.

Short-Term Rental Cases Often Involve ‘Marital Issues’

“Marital issues” is becoming the go-to defense in cases over Denver’s short-term rental rules. Airbnb users must use the rental property as their primary residence and in at least one case, a defendant said she accidentally listed the the wrong primary address because she had been living somewhere during a separation from her husband.

Bennet Holds Colorado Town Hall

No longer on the campaign trail, Sen. Michael Bennet held a town hall in Colorado last night. One topic of discussion showed he’s still focused on the 2020 election, but now on unseating Republican senators.

NATIONAL NEWS

Federal Judge Resigns Over Misconduct

A federal judge in Kansas announced his resignation after members of Congress asked for more information on the judiciary’s response to a misconduct finding against him. He had been reprimanded for sexually harassing court employees, having an extramarital relationship with a convicted felon on probation and being late for court.

Weinstein’s Attorney Hit With Gag Order

An attorney for Harvey Weinstein was given a gag order for writing an op-ed that directly addressed the jury ahead of trial deliberations.

Attorney Wellness Maybe Worse Than Thought

A new survey suggests that mental health issues and substance abuse within the legal profession are worse than previously thought. An ALM survey found that 31.2% of the more than 3,800 respondents feel they are depressed, 64% feel they have anxiety, 10.1% feel they have an alcohol problem and 2.8% feel they have a drug problem.

ER Operator Sues Over Unpaid Medical Bills

Patients who can’t pay for health insurance are often sued over unpaid medical bills.

