Legal Lasso: Bennet Ends Presidential Campaign

LOCAL NEWS

Michael Bennet Ends Presidential Campaign

Sen. Michael Bennet went all-in on campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of the state’s primary, but he announced he was ending his presidential bid after finishing further down in the rankings than he had hoped.

Speakers Testify Against NEPA Changes at Denver Hearing

Climate change took center stage in a public hearing regarding proposed federal NEPA changes. Tickets to testify were hard to come by, but of those who did testify, many were opposed to the changes.

Denver Man Dodges Deportation in Church

A Denver man has taken sanctuary in a church and synagogue to avoid deportation, but ICE officials say he is wanted fugitive who has to leave the country. (Denver Post)

City Leaders Discuss Mushroom

The Denver City Council at its meeting this week heard from psilocybin advocates to help inform the local government on how to measure the outcomes of the citizen ballot initiative that effectively decriminalized mushrooms.

10th Circuit Rejects Qualified Immunity Argument in Cruel and Unusual Punishment Case

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruled that a former supervisor at Denver Women’s Correctional Center should not receive immunity after violating the constitutional rights of an inmate whom he sexually assaulted.

NATIONAL NEWS

What Happened in New Hampshire

Aside from Michael Bennet’s departure from the presidential race, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg came in at Nos. 1 and 2, Amy Klobuchar jumped up to third and the Yang Gang disbanded as Andrew Yang announced the end of his campaign.

Four Prosecutors Leave Roger Stone Case

Four federal prosecutors withdrew from the Roger Stone case after the Justice Department stepped in to intervene in the case to seek a shorter sentence following President Donald Trump’s comments calling the initial sentencing recommendation a “miscarriage of justice.”

Telecoms Seek California Regulator Approval in Megamerger

T-Mobile and Sprint moved closer to ending a multistate lawsuit to block their $26.5 billion merger, but several smaller obstacles remain.

Judge Chooses to Reject Netflix’s First Amendment Argument

A judge denied Netflix’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit saying it infringed upon the “Choose Your Own Adventure” trademark with its “Bandersnatch” movie.

