Jason Flores-Williams Opens Mexico City Office

As a follow-up to the high-profile class action lawsuit against the City of Denver over its homeless sweeps, attorney Jason Flores-Williams is looking to take on the U.S. government on behalf of migrants who are displaced after trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.
The move to Mexico might resemble his appearance in Denver several years ago. He entered the city and quickly got involved in the newsmaking class action lawsuit. With a new office in Mexico City, Flores-Williams is looking to quickly find new clients and take up litigation on behalf of people turned away from the U.S. He has plans to work with nonprofit organizations and a network of attorneys in Mexico to help people who were turned away
by the U.S. government only to face more dangers in Mexico. Flores-Williams is holding an event in Mexico City on Feb. 18 where the new partnerships will officially be announced. He asked that the organizations go unnamed until the press conference.
The Mexico City office will only be a part-time location for Flores-Williams, who said he plans to spend about one week a month there.
Flores-Williams said he was compelled to act because of the U.S. government’s stance on immigrants attempting to cross the border and the stories he’s heard about what many migrants — particularly women — face after being turned away.
“Millions of people are stuck between countries who have no voice and no rights,” Flores-Williams said. “I can’t sit back and watch that happen. I can’t watch what’s happening on the border without doing something about it.”
He said he’s set up collaborations with two Mexican nonprofit organizations that represent women. Flores-Williams said he’s specifically trying to take up litigation on behalf of women traveling from Central America or Mexico to the U.S. border and end up turned away and subjected to kidnapping, rape or abuse. He said he believes many of the crimes that happen in those situations are a direct result of the U.S. government’s actions.
