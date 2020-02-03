Jason Flores-Williams Opens Mexico City Office

As a follow-up to the high-profile class action lawsuit against the City of Denver over its homeless sweeps, attorney Jason Flores-Williams is looking to take on the U.S. government on behalf of migrants who are displaced after trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

The move to Mexico might resemble his appearance in Denver several years ago. He entered the city and quickly got involved in the newsmaking class action lawsuit. With a new office in Mexico City, Flores-Williams is looking to quickly find new clients and take up litigation on behalf of people turned away from the U.S. He has plans to work with nonprofit organizations and a network of attorneys in Mexico to help people who were turned away