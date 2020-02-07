Earnouts in Private Company Merger & Acquisition Transactions

Earnouts in private company merger and acquisition transactions provide for a portion of the purchase price to be paid to the seller contingent upon the target company reaching certain financial targets or performance milestones following the closing. Earnouts are typically among the most heavily negotiated provisions in a private company acquisition and are highly susceptible to disputes following the closing. WHEN IS AN EARNOUT USED? Earnouts may be used in the following situations: When the buyer and seller cannot reach agreement on the valuation.

When a target company has high potential for growth but does not have a track record to give the buyer enough comfort to justify paying a higher up-front purchase price.

To encourage the continued engagement of the seller or other key executives in the target company’s suc- cess following the sale.

THE BUYER’S PERSPECTIVE Buyers often view an earnout as providing several advantages. An earnout can prevent a buyer from over- paying for the target company because a portion of the value will be based on the target company’s actual future performance versus anticipated or predicted future performance. In addition, an earnout allocates to the seller a portion of the risk of the target company’s future performance.

On the other hand, in order to protect the integrity of the business deal between the buyer and seller around the earnout, sellers sometimes negotiate the inclusion of restrictions on the buyer’s operation of the target company post-closing as part of the earnout provision. These restrictions may include limiting the buyer from making certain operational changes or limiting the integration of the target company into the buyer’s pre-transaction business during the earnout period. The buyer may also view an earn- out provision as a risk if the seller continues to manage the target company during the earnout period and does so in a manner primarily focused on achieving the earnout in the short term