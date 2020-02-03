Construction Defects is Back at the Capitol

A three-page bill introduced Tuesday in the Colorado Senate won’t be the highest-profile measure introduced this session, but it’s poised to send ripples through the landscape of construction defect claims. Senate Bill 138 makes changes seemingly favoring plaintiffs to construction defect law’s statute of repose and statute of limitations period. The bill has a few key parts: It increases the time period from six to 10 years during which a claim can arise after a construction project is completed.

It changes the trigger of the two-year statute of limitations to file a claim to include discovery of the cause of a construction defect, not just the physical manifestation of a defect as current law says. And the bill stipulates both time windows are subject to statutory and equitable tolling. Plaintiffs’ lawyers who spoke to Law Week said the bill protects the interests of property owners and has the potential to reduce defect claims brought prematurely instead of negotiating with builders for repairs or get warranty service when property owners are worried about the statute of limitations running out before they can fully understand the source of the problem.

“Someone could see a water stain in their ceiling and they don’t know if it’s from plumbing or from a bad roof, and they don’t know whether they need to be suing the plumber or the roofer,” said Kerrane Storz shareholder Jeffrey Kerrane, whose firm represents plaintiffs in construction defect cases. “If they want to protect themselves they’d have to sue both and then figure it out later, and then one of those two parties is really unfairly being brought into the lawsuit.” But another attorney said the increased risk for parties in the construction industry created by the law change is likely to have ripple effects that actually harm homeowners, such as increased development costs and higher housing prices.