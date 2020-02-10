Coming Together on Workers’ Compensation Law

A bill introduced in Colorado’s legislature makes a package of changes to the Workers’ Compensation Act ranging from procedural clarifications to changes that overturn appellate court decisions.

The more significant clarifications to workers’ compensation law in House Bill 1154 include making guardian and conservator services a benefit employers have to cover if it is reasonable and necessary after a work-related injury. It also limits when benefits are apportioned based on a previous injury.

The apportionment section overrules two previous Court of Appeals decisions. Lawyers who represent employees say it clarifies a change to the Workers’ Compensation Act predating the cases, and the lawyers felt the Court of Appeals decisions didn’t correctly apply the law.