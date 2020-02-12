A Key Moment in Time for Women on Boards

On Thursday night at The Palm restaurant in Denver, there were no men in the room at a legal networking event.

Lawyers at firms and corporate legal departments came for speeches and a panel about increasing women on boards. The Association of Corporate Counsel and Stinson hosted the event.

Stefanie Johnson, an associate professor of management at the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business, spoke first. Jo Lynne Whit- ing and Barbara Bauer, who are on the board of a Colorado organization focused on getting more women on opening up the board pipeline. The speakers said to think about increasing diversity on corporate boards as good for business.

Johnson studies how unconscious bias influences evaluation of leaders and strategies leaders can use to reduce bias. Johnson said research, including her own, has shown hav- ing women on boards has tangible benefits: A company better capturing its target market, better returns on investment and improving decision making on the board. “Boards are re- ally there to protect all of our stakeholders,” Johnson said. “And so when you think about the benefit of having women on boards for things like bot- tom-line stock prices, how can it be in stockholders’ or stakeholders’ best interest not to have women on boards?”