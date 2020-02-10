10th Circuit Revives Fisherman’s River Dispute

Fishing takes patience, and Roger Hill might need more of it than other fans of the sport.

A recent 10th Circuit decision gave the fly fisherman another shot at testing his right to access a stretch of the Arkansas River, but he’ll likely be waiting a while for the courts to rule on whether he may cast his line from his favorite spot.

He isn’t the only one awaiting an outcome. Environmental law scholars, water law attorneys and property owners are watching the case, which some say could set precedent in determining title to riverbeds in the state.

Hill has for years been feuding with landowners Mark Warsewa and Linda Joseph about who ultimately owns the riverbed on their property in Fremont County. Hill claims he should be able to wade in the river because the state holds title to the riverbed in trust for the public, while the landowners assert it’s their private property.