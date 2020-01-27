Will the Legislature Create a 23rd District?

A House committee approved a bill to split the 18th Judicial District in two to create a 23rd District, but lawmakers have a lot of details left to work out before it will pass both legislative chambers. The first question for legislators was whether carving out Arapahoe County into its own district was akin to a Colorado version of Brexit. “In which case it will certainly fall apart,” joked Rep. Leslie Herod, the Judiciary Committee’s vice chair. Committee members joked about the proposed district split, but the Brexit comparison had a tone of foreshadowing: The hearing suggested the bill’s path to law will be contentious. Lingering red flags raised by some members include uncertain caseloads for each newly drawn district, the uncertainty of Arapahoe County’s ability to fund itself as its own judicial district and the need for a mechanism to back out of the district split if needed.

The 18th Judicial District currently covers Arapahoe, Douglas, Lincoln and Elbert Counties. House Bill 1026 would carve out Arapahoe and create a new 23rd Judicial District with the other three. The bill states the proposal is driven by the area’s population growth: The four counties’ combined population now exceeds 1 million. According to 2018 U.S. Census estimates, Arapahoe County has well over half the 18th District’s population with 651,215 residents. Douglas County is the district’s second biggest with 342,776 people. House Bill 1026 delays the 23rd District’s creation until 2025. Sponsor Rep. Mike Weissman, a Democrat from District 36, which includes some of Arapahoe County, said the timeline is necessary to keep with the Colorado Constitution’s requirement to elect district attorneys every four years. Weissman considered bringing a bill in the 2019 session to create the 23rd District in time for the 2020 election, but he told the committee that timeframe was too short.

The five-year window didn’t appease all the committee members, though. Rep. Rod Bockenfeld, a Re- publican from Watkins, voted for the bill to get it out of the committee but said he would not support it in its current form in a floor vote. He remained concerned that the bill doesn’t contain a mechanism for conflict resolution during the transition period to get the 23rd Judicial District up and running. The Colorado Constitution requires a supermajority in both chambers to create a new judicial district.