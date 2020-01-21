Theresa Wardon Benz Receives Annual Richard Marden Davis Award

On Jan. 16, Theresa Wardon Benz received the Richard Marden Davis Award, given each year to a lawyer under 40 who is accomplished professionally and in civil service. The award is sponsored by the Davis family, Davis Graham & Stubbs and the Denver Bar Association.

Edward Stewart, a partner at Wheeler Trigg O’Donnell and one of Wardon Benz’ mentors who spoke at the award presentation, said she seems to receive a new award for her professional or civic accomplishments every few months.

“It seems somewhat cruel that they keep reminding me how much more successful my mentee is than I will ever be, and then they always add to it that she did it at an age under 40,” he joked.