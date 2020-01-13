Sweeping Policy Hopes in State of the State Address

Along with birds-eye-view policy direction, Gov. Jared Polis’ second State of the State address had no shortage of dad jokes and at least one Lord of the Rings quote.

In Colorado “we enjoy the climb … always reaching to achieve more. When a challenge arises, we keep moving,” he said. “Why do you think I wear my blue sneakers everywhere?”

Polis’ address focused on his well worn signature issues: providing free access to primary education, moving toward 100% renewable energy and lowering health care costs. The legislature passed a bill in 2019 for free full-day kindergarten statewide, and in his speech, Polis mentioned his budget proposal to send 6,000 more children to preschool on top of 5,100 extra spots for at-risk children funded last year.

“We should feel good about reaching this milestone,” he said. “But it has taken more than three decades to get only half the job done.” Polis said he has a goal of universal preschool access for 4 year olds by the end of his current term.

He also touted a reinsurance program passed last session to bring down healthcare costs. He said he supports more healthcare cost legislation such as prescription drug pricing transparency and a public insurance option, both policy approaches pushed nationally by Democratic presidential primary candidates such as Sen. Bernie Sanders.