Supreme Court Hears First Arguments of 2020

The Colorado Supreme Court heard its first oral arguments of 2020 last week. They included a couple of criminal cases that took up Sixth Amendment questions as well as a pair of zoning disputes over a proposed mountain coaster development in Larimer County.

On Jan. 14, the court heard arguments in two cases dealing with questions about what constitutes a public trial: People v. Lujan and People v. Jones.

In People v. Lujan, the court will consider whether a brief courtroom closure to re-read a previously given jury instruction violated the defendant’s right to a public trial. Also at issue in the case is whether a remand is an appropriate remedy when a trial court fails to make findings consistent with Waller v. Georgia.