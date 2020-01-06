CO Supreme Court Rules on TABOR Repeal Measure

The Colorado Supreme Court again has cleared a path for a ballot measure for a potential TABOR repeal.

In the Dec. 23 decision, the court said the repeal measure’s title and abstract are clear and not misleading. Analysis of the title and abstract mirrored a decision from June, when the Supreme Court decided the measure meets the state Constitution’s single-subject requirement for ballot questions. That decision reversed the Title Board’s decision.

The title ultimately set by the board says, “An amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning the repeal of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR), Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado constitution.”

“The initiative could not be written more simply or directly,” wrote Justice Richard Gabriel in the June decision. “It essentially asks voters a single question: should TABOR be repealed in full?”

In the latest decision, In re Proposed Ballot Initiative 2019-2020 #3, Gabriel wrote the title allows voters to make an informed decision about whether to support the repeal measure. “Moreover, we cannot discern how voters could be confused by this title or how the effect of a yes/for or no/against vote would be unclear,” he wrote. The appeal was brought to the Supreme Court by Doug Bruce – TABOR’s polarizing author – and William Banta.

