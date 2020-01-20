State Bill Amends Legal Activity Employment Law

In 2015, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in favor of a company that fired an employee for his off-duty marijuana use. Now, the state legislature is revisiting that decision with a bill that would disallow such actions. House Bill 97 sponsor Rep. Jovan Melton, said the bill clarifies current law in response to the Colorado Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in Coats v. Dish Network. The court ruled against Brandon Coats, who sued Dish Network for firing him because of his medical marijuana use away from work. The court found marijuana use wasn’t protected by Colorado’s lawful activity statute, an existing law that protects employees from getting fired for legal activities off the clock. Until now the law has not had language addressing tension between state and federal law.

“In my opinion, it kind of punted it back to the legislature and said the legislature needs to clarify what is meant by ‘illegal,’” Melton said. Melton said the bill isn’t intended to supersede federal laws. He cited regulations on airline pilots drinking alcohol before flights as an analogous example. “Unless there’s some type of federal preemption on using alcohol or something that is legal, then this [bill] won’t supersede that,” he said. Sarah Parady, a plaintiffs’ lawyer and partner at Lowrey Parady, said the federal and state tension between marijuana laws doesn’t seem to be relevant here because the bill doesn’t limit the federal government’s ability to enforce criminal laws regarding marijuana. There also isn’t a federal law requiring employers to fire workers for marijuana use, she said.

“If the federal government passed a law that said employers cannot employ someone who does XYZ, then that federal law would preempt this state law,” she said. “But as long as the federal law is just saying it’s a crime for you to do this, but the federal law doesn’t actually say employers must terminate people, it’s not preemption.” Melton said the bill follows the spirit of Amendment 64, which intended to put marijuana on the same legal plane as alcohol.