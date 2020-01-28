Moye White Grows in January

Moye White announced Tuesday it has added seven new attorneys in January. The lateral hires include four real estate attorneys who joined from Burns Figa & Will and two new hires from Foundry Legal focused on early-stage company transactions.

Joining Moye White’s real estate practice are partners Matt Dillman and Merc Pittinos and associates Georginne Dudash and Nikki Roberts, formerly of Burns Figa & Will. Dillman, who was head of that firm’s real estate practice group, said all of his clients have migrated with his team to Moye White. They include some large Colorado landlords such as Unico Properties, DPC Companies, Prime West and M&J Wilkow.

Tom List, managing partner at Moye White, said the impetus behind the growth in the firm’s real estate practice was twofold. “First of all, our real estate group, as it was comprised before the recent additions, was extremely busy during the course of the last several years, frankly, and we have been in the market to enhance the strength of our team,” List said.

“On top of that, our relationship with Matt and his team from Burns Figa goes back a couple of years,” he said. “And we had been in some preliminary discussions during the course of the last several years about perhaps joining forces at some time in the future.”

Dillman said, “Merc and I are incredibly grateful to Burns Figa & Will for the 20 years that we spent there, the friendships that we made and the ability to grow our practices.” He added his team came to Moye White because of its strong platform, regional presence and the opportunity to attract larger clients. Pittinos, whose practice focuses on real estate disputes and litigation, said his team was motivated to make the move in part because their clients had needs that were broader than they had been able to provide.

